EU takes US off safe travel list
BRUSSELS — The European Union has recommended that its 27 nations reinstate restrictions on tourists from the US because of rising Coronavirus infections there, but EU nations can still allow fully vaccinated US travelers in if they want. The decision by the European Council to remove the US from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel reverses its advice in June, when the bloc recommended lifting restrictions on US travelers before the summer tourism season. The guidance is nonbinding, though, and US travelers should expect a mishmash of travel rules across the continent. Coronavirus deaths have surged in the US recently, rising to over 1,200 a day, and new daily cases are over 150,000 a day.
US health agency to prod hospitals
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is launching a new health office that will prod hospitals to cut carbon emissions, aiming to provide greener, more environmentally friendly medical care. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Monday the new Office of Climate Change and Health Equity will also work with localities to mitigate harmful effects of climate change, such as seniors succumbing to excessive summer heat because their apartments lack air conditioning. Minority communities that often bear a disproportionate impact from environmental problems will get special attention.
