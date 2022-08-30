Walmart seeks to dismiss lawsuit
NEW YORK — Walmart filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by the Federal Trade Commission that accused the retailer of allowing its money transfer services to be used by scam artists, calling it an “egregious instance of agency overreach.”
In its lawsuit filed, in June, the FTC alleged that for years, Walmart failed to properly secure the money transfer services offered at its stores, stealing “hundreds of millions of dollars” from customers. In a 41-page filing, Monday, the nation’s largest retailer said the agency lacks “constitutionally valid authority to sue for money or injunctive relief.” Walmart also argued that the agency is trying to contort a regulation that was aimed to go after telemarketers and those who actively help them, but that Walmart is neither.
Montana ranchers, officials appeal bison grazing on US land
BILLINGS, Mont. — A ranching group and Republican state officials have asked a federal panel to reverse the Biden administration’s approval of bison grazing on US lands in central Montana as part of a vast nature reserve.
Federal officials, last month, approved a request by the group American Prairie to graze bison on US Bureau of Land Management property south of Malta. The Bozeman-based conservation group also intends to remove about 30 miles of fences so the animals can roam more freely.
