House panel subpoenas gunmaker for data on rifle sales
WASHINGTON — The gunmaker Smith & Wesson is facing new scrutiny from Congress. The House Oversight panel subpoenaed the company, Tuesday, for documents related to the manufacture and sale of AR-15-style guns. The move came after Smith & Wesson’s CEO refused to appear for a hearing on the firearms frequently used in mass shootings. The committee said the Massachusetts company’s CEO Mark P. Smith originally agreed to testify along with the heads of two other companies, but abruptly canceled. Democratic Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney of New York says the company also hasn’t provided all the information the committee needs for its investigation into gunmaker profits from AR-15-style weapons.
Stocks slip on Wall Street after another meandering day
NEW YORK — US stocks slipped, Tuesday, as Wall Street’s modest August retreat continued another day. Stocks wavered over the day as investors are unsure whether the market’s strong run, in July, is the start of a turnaround or a temporary blip. The S&P 500 finished down 0.7% and the Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell. Analysts cited comments from Federal Reserve officials that suggested continued hikes to interest rates are coming in order to knock down inflation. Caterpillar took a hit after reporting weaker sales than expected. Uber shares took off following its own strong quarterly report. Treasury yields climbed.
US job openings slid in June
WASHINGTON — American employers posted fewer job openings, in June, as the economy contends with raging inflation and rising interest rates. The Labor Department said, Tuesday, job openings fell to a still-high 10.7 million, in June, from 11.3 million, in May. In its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, the Labor Department said that the number of Americans quitting their jobs fell slightly, in June, while layoffs fell. The job market has been resilient so far, this year: Employers have added an average of 457,000 a jobs a month, this year; and unemployment is near a 50-year low.
Starbucks reports record revenue as store count, prices rise
Starbucks reported record revenue in the April-June period, benefitting from hundreds of new stores and higher prices. The Seattle-based coffee giant said its revenue rose 9% to $8.2 billion, a quarterly record. That surpassed Wall Street’s forecast. Global same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose 3%, which was just shy of Wall Street’s expectations. Starbucks said traffic was slower, mostly due to continuing closures in China. But customers spent more when they visited. Starbucks said its net income fell 21% as the company spent more on labor, worker training and supply chain costs.
