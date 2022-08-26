‘Pre-bunking’ shows promise in fight against misinformation
Google and a team of university researchers have hit on what they say could be an effective way to make people more impervious to the harmful impact of online misinformation. In experiments, the researchers showed people videos that explain how things like emotionally charged language or false comparisons can help persuade people to believe false claims. The people who saw the videos were later tested and found to be better able to distinguish false claims from accurate information. It’s an approach called pre-bunking, and university researchers and Google say it holds promise as a relatively easy and effective way to bolster critical thinking and make people more able to resist misinformation.
Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy suit
SACRAMENTO — Sephora Inc. has settled a lawsuit claiming the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of the California’s landmark consumer privacy law. Attorney General Rob Bonta said, Wednesday, that the large cosmetics retailer agreed to pay $1.2 million and fix the problem. State officials say Sephora failed to tell customers that it was selling their personal information, failed to allow customers to opt out and didn’t fix the problem within 30 days as required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.