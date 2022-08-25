New electric vehicle tax credits raise talk of trade war
WASHINGTON — A new tax credit for US buyers of qualifying electric vehicles made in North America in the Inflation Reduction Act has prompted unfair trade practice allegations overseas.
The climate change and health care bill was signed into law, last week. It includes a tax credit of up to $7,500 that could be used to defray the cost of purchasing an electric vehicle. The vehicle must contain a battery built in North America with 40% of the metals mined or recycled on the continent. The European Commission says the new tax credit discriminates against foreign producers and calls the credits a “new, potential, trans-Atlantic trade barrier.”
Biden administration forecasts $1.03T deficit
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is forecasting that this year’s budget deficit will be nearly $400 billion lower than it estimated back, in March, due in part to stronger than expected revenues, reduced spending, and an economy that has recovered all of the jobs lost during the multi-year pandemic. In full, this year’s deficit will decline by $1.7 trillion, representing the single largest nominal decline in the federal deficit in American history, the Office of Management and Budget says.
