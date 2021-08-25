July home sales up 1%
WASHINGTON — Sales of new homes rose a modest 1% in July after a string of declines while new home prices set records. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that July sales increase left sales at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000. Sales had fallen in April, May and June as builders confronted problems with surging lumber prices and a shortage of construction workers. Home prices, however, have continued to rise, setting new records in July. The median price of a new home sold in July climbed to an all-time high of $390,500, up 18.4% from a year ago.
FDA decision triggers vaccine mandates
NEW YORK — From Walt Disney World and Chevron to CVS and a Michigan university, a flurry of private and public employers are requiring workers to get vaccinated after the federal government gave full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. And the number is certain to grow much higher. For the past eight months, the Coronavirus shot was dispensed in the US under emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Some workers and unions objected to getting the vaccine — and some employers were reluctant to require it — because it had yet to receive full FDA approval. That happened on Monday.
