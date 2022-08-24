Tesla hopes new investors go for the ride after stock split
NEW YORK — Unlike its cars, Tesla shares are about to get less expensive. Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading, Tuesday, investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned, as of Aug. 17. In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Wednesday to around $290. Stock splits don’t make a company more valuable or more profitable, but the hope is the stock looks affordable to more investors. Tesla joins stock market heavyweights Amazon and Google parent Alphabet in splitting their high-priced shares this year.
Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence
SAN FRANCISCO — A former head of security at Twitter alleged that the company misled regulators about its poor cybersecurity defenses and its negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts that spread disinformation, according to a whistleblower complaint filed with US officials. Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s security chief until he was fired, early this year, filed the complaints last month with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice.
