Senators question FDA on opioid maker consultant
Several US senators are questioning the Food and Drug Administration’s work with a consulting firm that helped businesses sell prescription painkillers during the nation’s overdose crisis. Democrat Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa, among others, have asked the FDA about potential conflicts of interest from its work with McKinsey & Company. A letter from the senators notes that the FDA paid McKinsey more than $140 million after hiring it several times starting in 2008. The consultant also worked with opioid painkiller makers like Purdue Pharma while serving the government.
Budget clash in Washington
WASHINGTON — With their party’s most powerful leaders arrayed against them, nine moderate Democrats are tapping the brakes on President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar domestic program. A Monday evening test vote will set up this week’s inter-party showdown. Top Democrats want the House to quickly approve a budget resolution setting up future passage of legislation directing $3.5 trillion at safety net and environment programs. But the moderates are threatening to oppose the budget unless the House first approves a $1 trillion infrastructure package.
