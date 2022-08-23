Cineworld considers bankruptcy as cinemas struggle
LONDON — Cineworld Group says it’s considering a US bankruptcy filing for Chapter 11 protection, as it contends with billions of dollars in debt and more empty seats at its screens than expected. One of the world’s largest movie theater chains, the owner of Regal Cinemas in the United States, said, Monday, that bankruptcy is one option it’s weighing amid a financial crunch. Cineworld faces challenges specific to itself after building up $4.8 billion in net debt. But the entire industry is navigating a tenuous recovery after the pandemic shut theaters worldwide. Box-office revenue has rebounded, this summer, but it’s still running nearly 20% below pre-pandemic levels.
Judge rules against Ben & Jerry’s
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A federal judge has rejected a request by Vermont ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s to block a plan by its corporate parent to have an intermediary sell its products in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. In the decision issued, Monday, US District Court Judge Andrew Carter says Ben & Jerry’s failed to show that the decision by London-based consumer goods conglomerate Unilever would hurt Ben & Jerry’s progressive social mission or confuse its customers.
