Wall Street slips as retail sales post steep drop in July
NEW YORK — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Tuesday, ending a five-day winning streak by the S&P 500, as investors turned cautious amid more signs that the Coronavirus pandemic is still holding back the US economy. The S&P 500 index fell 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.9%. Retail sales fell 1.1% in July, a much larger drop than Wall Street analysts had expected. Shares of Home Depot fell 4.3% after the company told investors that sales were slowing compared to last year, when locked-down Americans undertook home improvement projects.
South African activists slam J&J for exporting vaccines
JOHANNESBURG — Health activists in Africa have slammed Johnson & Johnson for exporting vaccines produced in South Africa to countries in Europe, which have already immunized a large proportion of their populations and often have a surplus of vaccines. The J&J doses were exported from South Africa, where they had been assembled, despite the pressing need for vaccines across the continent where less than 3% of Africa’s 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated.
