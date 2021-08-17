Official: China’s growth likely to slow due to virus, floods
BEIJING — China’s economic growth will soften this year due to summer flooding and anti-Coronavirus controls, an official said Monday, after consumer sales and other activity weakened in July. China’s economy still is in a “recovery trend” from last year’s pandemic-induced slowdown but is likely to weaken after a relatively strong first half, said Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics.
Hachette Book Group in deal to acquire Workman Publishing
NEW YORK — The publisher of such bestsellers as the “What to Expect” books for parents and the “Brain Quest” educational series has reached an agreement to be acquired by Hachette Book Group. Workman Publishing has been an independent company for decades, and also includes the literary imprint Algonquin and the nature publisher Timber Press. Hachette is one of the world’s largest book publishers, with authors ranging from Donna Tartt and James Patterson to J.K. Rowling and David Sedaris.
