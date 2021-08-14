Judge allows out-of-staters to get in on medical marijuana
PORTLAND, Maine — A federal court has ruled that Maine cannot bar out-of-state companies from operating medical marijuana dispensaries.
US District Court Judge Nancy Torresen ruled Wednesday in favor of Wellness Connection of Maine, and its parent company, High Street Capital Partners, of Delaware, in a lawsuit to overturn a state requirement that all dispensaries be owned by Mainers, the Portland Press Herald reported.
The plaintiffs argued that the requirement has limited potential investors in the company, devaluing it, and similarly, has stifled dispensaries statewide by limiting investment opportunities.
The decision means that out-of-state investors will be able to open medical dispensaries and adult-use stores in Maine. The state recently reached an agreement to eliminate the residency requirement in its adult-use cannabis program.
Victims slam Tesla subsidy from East German communist fund
BERLIN — Victims of communism in East Germany have criticized the decision to grant electric automaker Tesla a subsidy of almost $10 million from a trust fund managing what’s left of the regime’s fortune. German media reported that the state of Brandenburg is allocating the funds to pay for infrastructure costs related to the Tesla Gigafactory being built on the outskirts of Berlin. An association representing victims of communism in East Germany said Thursday it welcomed the construction of the factory, but questioned “why the state government of Brandenburg is helping the third-richest man in the world.” The opposition Left party in Brandenburg state likewise criticized the decision. Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
DoorDash’s Q2 orders hit record high
SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash booked a record number of orders in the second quarter, even as its revenue growth slowed slightly from pandemic-induced highs. The San Francisco-based delivery company said its total orders rose 69% to 345 million in the April-June period. The company says much of the growth came from new partnerships with convenience stores like 7-Eleven and groceries like Albertsons. Revenue was up 83% to $1.24 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s expectations. But the growth was lower than the double — and even triple-digit percentage revenue gains DoorDash saw over the prior four quarters as the pandemic juiced demand for delivery.
One issue: Many cities, including New York and Los Angeles, have temporarily capped the fees DoorDash can charge to merchants in an effort to help small businesses during the pandemic. DoorDash said those price caps cost the company $26 million in the second quarter.
