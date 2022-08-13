Wall Street extends winning streak to fourth week
NEW YORK — Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street, giving the S&P 500 its first 4-week winning streak, since November. The benchmark index gained 1.7%, Friday, and other indexes also rose. Technology stocks drove much the broad rally. Inflation cooled more than expected, last month, sending stocks higher. Investors see a greater chance inflation may have peaked, allowing the Federal Reserve to be less aggressive with its rate hikes than it has been this year. Crude oil prices fell, while bond yields were mixed.
Best Buy trims jobs after it cuts sales and profit outlook
NEW YORK — Best Buy, the nation’s largest consumer electronics chain, is trimming jobs in an effort to adjust to new changes in consumer behavior as the virus wanes. Best Buy declined to say how many jobs it was cutting but The Wall Street Journal, which was first to report the news, estimated it involved hundreds of jobs at the store level. The job cuts come after Best Buy reduced its annual sales and profit forecast, late last month, citing surging inflation that has dampened consumer spending on gadgets. The Minneapolis-based company echoed Walmart, which a few days before said higher prices on basic necessities are forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items.
Russian GDP drops 4% in Q2 — first full quarter of fighting
MOSCOW — Russia’s gross domestic product contracted 4% in the second quarter of this year, the first full quarter since Russia sent troops into Ukraine. The state statistical service reported the drop, on Friday. Russia was hit with a wide array of sanctions following its move into Ukraine, in late February, including ones that cut off some Russian banks from the SWIFT international transfer system, and a significant exodus of foreign companies. The report by the Rosstat service did not analyze why GDP was lower this year than in the same quarter of 2021. But it said there was a 15.3% drop in wholesale trade and a 9.8% contraction in retail trade. Russia had reported sizable GDP increases for the last four quarters.
