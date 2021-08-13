Back-to-back price hikes, wholesale costs up 1% in July
WASHINGTON — Inflation at the wholesale level jumped a higher-than-expected 1% in July, disappointing hopes for a slowdown in price increases. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the July gain in its producer price index, which measures price pressures before they reach consumers, matched the June increase with both months advancing by the highest amount since a 1.2% rise in January. Over the past 12 months, prices at the wholesale level are up a record 7.8%, surpassing the old record of a 7.3% gain set for the 12 months ending in June.
Disney turns to profit as reopened parks bolster revenue
BURBANK — The Walt Disney Co. turned a profit in its most recent quarter as reopened parks provided a revenue bounce. Revenue in the parks and products division surged to $4.3 billion from $1.1 billion a year ago, as theme parks closed last year were open for part or all of this year’s quarter. Overall revenue climbed 45% to $17.02 billion, and the company swung to a profit from a loss. Disney ended the quarter with 116 million Disney+ subscribers, about double compared with a year ago, and nearly 174 million streaming subscribers including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu.
