Disney+ counts 221M streaming subscribers, topping Netflix
BURBANK, Calif. — Disney said, Wednesday, it added 14.4 million subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service in the April-June fiscal quarter, putting it just ahead of Netflix in the streaming wars with about 221 million total streaming subscriptions. Netflix ended June with 220.7 million subscribers after losing nearly 1 million subscribers in the past quarter. Burbank-based Disney, on Wednesday, reported revenue of $21.5 billion in the three months through July 2, up 26% from the same time, last year. Earnings per share came to $1.09 when excluding certain items. Analysts polled by FactSet projected adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share on revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, according to FactSet Research.
Elon Musk sells $7B in Tesla shares ahead of Twitter fight
AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk has sold nearly $7 billion worth of shares in Tesla as the billionaire gets his finances in order ahead of his court battle with Twitter. Musk disclosed in a series of regulatory filings that he unloaded about 8 million shares of his company Tesla in recent days. He is attempting to back out of an agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion.
