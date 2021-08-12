US consumer prices rose in July but at slower pace
WASHINGTON — Prices for US consumers rose last month but at the slowest pace since February, a sign that Americans could gain some relief after four months of sharp increases that elevated inflation to its fastest pace in more than a decade. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department showed that consumer prices rose 0.5% from June to July, slower than the previous monthly increase of 0.9%. They have jumped 5.4% compared with a year earlier. Excluding volatile oil and gas prices, so-called core inflation rose 4.3% in the past year, down from 4.5% in June, which was the fastest 12-month pace since 1991.
Severe drought devastates Washington state’s wheat crop
ROCKFORD, Wash. — A drought in eastern Washington state that is the worst since 1977 has devastated what is normally the fourth largest US wheat crop. The soft white winter wheat grown in the region is prized in Asian countries because it is excellent for making pastries, cakes, cookies and noodles. About 10 percent of Washington’s wheat comes from irrigated land and the rest is fed by rain, which has been rare this year.
