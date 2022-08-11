Warren Buffett’s company has bet $47B on the oil sector
OMAHA, Neb. — Warren Buffett’s company has now bought up more than $11 billion worth of Occidental Petroleum stock, this year, to give Berkshire Hathaway control of more than 20% of the oil producer. Occidental’s stock jumped nearly 5%, Tuesday, to trade for $62.89 after Buffett revealed his latest purchases of nearly 6.7 million Occidental shares worth more than $400 million, over the past week. Berkshire also dropped more than $20 billion on Chevron stock, in the first quarter of this year, and took advantage of the surge in oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine. That means Berkshire has nearly $47 billion invested in the oil sector because Berkshire also holds $10 billion worth of preferred Occidental shares.
Chipotle will pay $20M to NYC workers
NEW YORK— The fast-food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $20 million to current and former workers at its New York City restaurants for violating city labor laws. The settlement between the city and Chipotle was announced, Tuesday. It covers about 13,000 employees who worked at the chain’s New York City outlets between 2017 and this year. The $20 million deal is the largest worker protection settlement in New York City history.
