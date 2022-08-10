Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up
CLEVELAND — Billions of dollars in investments are pouring into companies changing the recipe for plastic. Plastics are typically made with natural gas or crude oil as its basic carbon building block. Making these plastics out of hydrocarbons in petrochemical plants release millions of tons of carbon dioxide annually. Bioplastics plants using renewable materials such as corn, sugar and cooking oil have been built around the world to produce a more environmentally safe plastic. Some bioplastic can dissolve in water or soil under correct conditions while other types can be biodegraded in large industrial composters. Market share for bioplastics is expected to nearly triple, by 2028.
Biden signs $280B CHIPS act
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has signed a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing. The measure is part of his administration’s push to boost US competitiveness over China. The Tuesday morning signing ceremony in the Rose Garden ceremony comes as Biden looks to highlight a new law that will incentivize investments in the American semiconductor industry. The aim is to ease US reliance on overseas supply chains for critical, cutting-edge goods.
