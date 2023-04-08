IMF head expects less growth this year
WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund chief warns the world economy is expected to grow less than 3% this year, down from 3.4% last year, increasing the risk of hunger and poverty globally. Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday growth is expected to remain around 3% for the next five years, calling it the “lowest medium-term growth forecast since 1990.” Georgieva says slower growth would be a “severe blow, making it even harder for low-income nations to catch up.” Georgieva also warns poverty and hunger could further increase, a dangerous trend started by the Coronavirus pandemic. Georgieva’s comments come ahead of next week’s spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington.
Amazon’s $1.7B iRobot purchase faces scrutiny
LONDON — British antitrust regulators have started investigating Amazon’s purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot, adding further scrutiny to the $1.7 billion deal. The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it’s considering whether the deal will result in a “substantial lessening of competition” within the United Kingdom. In an initial step, the UK watchdog invited comments on the deal from “any interested party.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.