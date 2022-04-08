Yellen calls for crypto regulation to reduce risks
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says more government regulation is needed to police the proliferation of cryptocurrency and other digital assets and to ward off fraudulent and illicit transactions. One result would be that users would get documentation of their crypto dealings for use in filing their taxes. Yellen is following up on an executive order that President Joe Biden signed on digital assets, last month. The administration’s action follows several high-profile examples of alleged cryptocurrency laundering and fraud this year.
Nations to release millions of barrels of oil
PARIS — The International Energy Agency says its member countries are releasing 60 million barrels of oil from their emergency reserves on top of previous US pledges to take aim at energy prices that have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine. The Paris-based organization said, Thursday, that the new commitments made by its 31 member nations, which include the United States and much of Europe, amount to a total of 120 million barrels over six months. It’s the largest release in the group’s history. Half of that will come from the US as part of the larger release from its strategic petroleum reserve that President Joe Biden announced, last week.
