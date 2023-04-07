IRS pledges better customer service, no new agents with guns
WASHINGTON — The IRS is outlining how it plans to use an infusion of $80 billion for improved operations. The agency is pledging to invest in new technology, hire more customer service representatives and expand its ability to audit high-wealth taxpayers.
The money comes from the Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill that was signed by President Joe Biden last summer. Some Republicans have suggested, without evidence, that the money would help create a mob of armed auditors to harass middle-class taxpayers. But new IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel says the plan won’t include spending for new agents with guns.
OpenAI to offer remedies to resolve Italy’s ChatGPT ban
LONDON — Italian regulators say the company behind ChatGPT will propose measures to resolve data privacy concerns that sparked the country’s temporary ban on the artificial intelligence chatbot. The Italian data protection authority said Thursday that OpenAI promised to set out measures to address the concerns during a video call with company executives including its CEO. Those remedies have not been detailed.
