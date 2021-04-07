IMF upgrades forecast for 2021 global growth to a record 6%
WASHINGTON — The rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and vast sums of government aid will accelerate global economic growth to a record high this year in a powerful rebound from the pandemic recession, the International Monetary Fund says in its latest forecasts. The 190-country lending agency said Tuesday that it expects the world economy to expand 6% for 2021, up from the 5.5% it had forecast in January.
Businesses and philanthropy unite to fight racial wealth gap
NEW YORK — The CEOs of Starbucks and Goldman Sachs will join leaders from philanthropy and academia in a new initiative to address the racial wealth gap in the United States. NinetyToZero, named for the 90% wealth gap between white and Black Americans, plans to provide a roadmap for organizations to “counteract centuries of discrimination, segregation, and financial exploitation,” the group announced Tuesday.
