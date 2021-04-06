Biden’s infrastructure plan hits blockade
WASHINGTON — Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose President Joe Biden’s ambitious “Rebuild America” agenda than to lend support. They vow to fight the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments. Much the way Republicans provided no votes for the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, they plan to sit on the sidelines for this next big White House priority.
France investigates secret restaurants
PARIS — French authorities are investigating accusations that government ministers and others dined in secret restaurants in violation of pandemic restrictions. The Paris prosecutor’s office on Monday announced an investigation to identify the organizers and participants of the alleged gatherings. It said the probe will look into possible charges of endangerment and undeclared labor.
