US chip controls threaten China’s tech ambitions
BEIJING — China’s leaders are seething at US efforts to cut off access to technology to make advanced computer chips. They appear to be struggling to figure out how to retaliate without hurting their own ambitions in telecoms, artificial intelligence and other industries. President Xi Jinping’s government sees the chips that are used in everything from phones to kitchen appliances to fighter jets as critical assets in its rivalry with Washington and efforts to gain wealth and global influence. China has its own chip foundries, but they can supply only low-end processors used in autos and appliances. The US government, Japan and the Netherlands have cut off access to chipmaking tools they say might be used to make weapons.
Credit Suisse investors unhappy
ZURICH — Shareholders of Credit Suisse have upbraided its leadership for years of mismanagement, scandal and obfuscation that sent its stock price into the gutter. Executives at the annual shareholder meeting Tuesday apologized and insisted the only way forward was a government-engineered takeover by rival UBS. A largely polite but sometimes boisterous, emotional and angry mood pervaded at what’s likely the last annual meeting in the bank’s 167-year history.
