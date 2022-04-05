Airlines reduce cancellations, but problems linger
NEW YORK — Air travelers in the US are getting a break after a bad weekend that left thousands of flyers stranded. Airlines scrubbed about 650 US flights by midafternoon, on Monday. That’s according to tracking service FlightAware. That’s a big improvement from the weekend, when airlines canceled more than 3,500 flights, or about one in every 13 flights. Flights were canceled because of thunderstorms in Florida, technology problems at the busiest domestic airline and labor problems at another carrier. Some airlines are still struggling, however, especially Florida-based Spirit Airlines. The discount carrier canceled about 30% of Monday’s schedule by midafternoon.
JPMorgan’s Dimon warns of myriad issues
NEW YORK — Jamie Dimon laid out a laundry list of big risks looming for the global and US economy in his annual letter to JPMorgan Chase shareholders on Monday. Never too shy to share his thoughts on anything, the CEO and chairman of JPMorgan often uses his shareholder letter to not only discuss ongoing challenges for the bank but also political or social issues that he feels need to be addressed.
