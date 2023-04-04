Oil producers’ cuts could boost gasoline prices
FRANKFURT, Germany — Some of the globe’s biggest oil producers are cutting back. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and others are saying they’ll dial back supplies of crude to the global economy by a million barrels a day. That could send prices higher — or at least keep them from sliding to where they hurt the budgets of oil-producing countries. Russia is extending its own cuts, too. Higher prices could help Moscow weather Western sanctions over Ukraine. But much depends on the global economy and whether demand for oil rebounds strongly in coming months. Combined with a cut of 2 million barrels per day announced in October, producers have axed about 3% of the world’s oil supply.
Prosecutors urge no bail for man in $1B fraud case
NEW YORK — Prosecutors are asking a judge to reject bail for a wealthy self-exiled Chinese businessman charged in a $1 billion fraud, saying he’s already breaking jail rules, and can flee or do harm even if freed on the most stringent bail conditions. The government has submitted a letter Monday in advance of a bail hearing today for Guo Wengui. Guo was arrested last month on charges including securities, wire and bank fraud.
