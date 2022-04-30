A key inflation gauge jumped 6.6% in March, most since 1982
WASHINGTON — An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve surged 6.6%, in March, compared with a year ago, the highest 12-month jump in four decades and further evidence that spiking prices are pressuring household budgets and the health of the economy. Yet there are signs that inflation might be slowing from its galloping pace and perhaps nearing a peak, at least for now. Excluding the especially volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices rose 5.2%, in March, from a year earlier. That was slightly below the 5.3% year-over-year increase in February, and it was the first time that 12-month figure has declined since February 2021, before the inflation spike began.
Poland is restoring gas supplies halted by Russian firm
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s state gas giant says it is gradually restoring the flow of gas to the municipalities that lost it after a Russian energy firm that faced Polish sanctions halted energy supplies. The state gas company said, Friday, that the Russian firm Novatek Green Energy complied without any problems with Poland’s demand to make Novatek’s pipelines available to Polish companies that are now starting to convey their gas to the affected areas. Poland introduced sanctions, Tuesday, on 50 Russian entities, including the gas firm Novatek, to curb the outflow of money to Russia’s war coffers. Novatek subsequently cut gas deliveries to the 10 municipalities it has contracts with.
