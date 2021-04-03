Man scaling NYC bank building loses grip, falls to ground
NEW YORK — A man attempting to scale the outside of a New York City building on Friday lost his grip and fell back down to the ground below.
Video posted online showed the man, apparently one of a group of demonstrators, climbing along the side of the entrance to JPMorgan Chase Bank headquarters at Madison Avenue and 46th Street in midtown Manhattan. Another man spray-painted letters onto the building, as others could be heard chanting.
The New York City Fire Department said he was taken to the hospital. His condition wasn’t clear.
Global stocks rise; Treasury yields rally after report
NEW YORK — Stocks rose in many of the markets worldwide that were open on Good Friday, while Treasury yields rallied after a report showed US employers added hundreds of thousands more jobs last month than economists expected. In Asia, stocks in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai all climbed a day after the S&P 500 passed the 4,000-point level for the first time. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.72% from 1.68% late Thursday. Futures for US stock indexes also rose, suggesting the S&P 500 may add to its record set on Thursday when trading resumes on Monday.
Russian entrepreneurs are adapting
MOSCOW — Russia had a six-week Coronavirus shutdown last spring, but was never fully locked down again after that, easing some suffering for its economy, industries and enterprises. But it also saw its mortality rates rise. When virus infections surged again in the fall, the government resisted imposing restrictions that would have shut many businesses. Russia emerged from 2020 with an economy that overall has shrunk much less than in many Western countries. The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Russia’s gross domestic product fell by just 3.6%.
China: H&M changed online map after criticism
BEIJING — Chinese regulators say H&M has agreed to change a “problematic map” online following government criticism, adding to pressure on the Swedish retailer amid a conflict with Western governments over China’s policies in its Xinjiang region. The ruling Communist Party lashed out at H&M, Nike and other shoe and clothing brands last week after the United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on officials accused of abuses in Xinjiang in China’s northwest.
