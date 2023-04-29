Rihanna, Martin Scorsese hype movies at CinemaCon
Paramount Pictures, still riding high on the success of “Top Gun: Maverick’s” nearly $1.5 billion in worldwide ticket sales, brought a slew of stars from Rihanna to Martin Scorsese to CinemaCon for its presentation to theater owners Thursday.
The studio announced, for 2025, “The Spongebob Movie: Search for Squarepants” and “The Smurf Movie,” starring Rihanna as Smurfette. Other stars in attendance included Seth Rogen and John Krasinski. Paramount has fewer releases than the other big studios, but they have some big titles like “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and “Transformers.” It is also handling the theatrical release of Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” in October.
Amazon stocks surge
NEW YORK — Amazon on Thursday reported a slowdown in its cloud computing unit AWS, but stronger-than-expected revenue and profits for the first quarter sent its stocks higher in after-hours trading.
The company, which is Seattle-based, said it pulled in $127.36 billion in revenue for the January-March quarter, a 9% growth compared to the $116.4 billion it reported during the same period last year. Profits came out to $3.17 billion, or
31 cents per share.
