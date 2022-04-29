Robinhood’s revenue fell more than expected at year’s start
NEW YORK — Growth slammed into reverse at the start of this year for Robinhood Markets, whose trading app has turned millions of people into investors for the first time. The company said, Thursday, that it took in $299 million in revenue during the first three months of the year, down 43% from a year earlier. It also reported a net loss of $392 million. Both a drop in revenue and a net loss were expected for the quarter. But the results were worse than Wall Street analysts had forecast and shares fell more than 8% in after-hours trading.
Southwest loses $278M in Q1 but sees profitable rest of year
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines is reporting a loss of $278 million, in the first quarter, but says it will be profitable, the rest of 2022. Like other airlines, Southwest says travel demand is surging, and it’s hiring to increase staff before the expected summer rush. Southwest said, Thursday, that after a slow January and February, marred by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, it made a profit, in March. But the airline faces challenges from rising jet fuel prices and the cost of hiring more employees. Southwest says its work force grew by 3,300 people in the first quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.