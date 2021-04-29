Duke Energy helicopter crashes in North Carolina
EDEN, N.C. — A Duke Energy helicopter crashed Wednesday in a wooded area in North Carolina, officials said.
The helicopter went down around 1 p.m. near some homes in the town of Eden, news outlets reported.
The Federal Aviation Administration said in an email that a Bell 429 helicopter crashed while the pilot was conducting power line work in Eden around 1:55 p.m.
The FAA said three people were aboard the helicopter, but their conditions weren’t immediately known and referred questions on their conditions to local authorities.
Fed keeps key rate near zero, sees inflation as ‘transitory’
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is keeping its ultra-low interest rate policies in place, a sign that it wants to see more evidence of a strengthening economic recovery before it would consider easing its support. The Fed says the economy and job market have “strengthened,” and while inflation has risen, Fed policymakers ascribed the increase to temporary factors. The Fed left its benchmark short-term rate near zero to help keep loan rates down to encourage borrowing and spending. It also said in a statement after its latest policy meeting that it would keep buying $120 billion in bonds each month to try to keep longer-term borrowing rates low.
Apple profit soars in latest quarter
CUPERTINO, Calif. — Demand for the iPhone led Apple’s profits to more than double in the January-March period as the tech giant continued to capitalize on smartphone addiction. Profit and revenue topped analyst expectations. The iPhone, Apple’s crown jewel, hadn’t been selling quite as well in the past few years as people held on to their existing models for longer. But the release of four iPhone 12 models last fall appears to have unleashed purchases. Sales of the iPhone climbed 66% on top of a holiday-season quarter when iPhone sales jumped 17%. The stock rose 3% in aftermarket trading.
