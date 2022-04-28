Google parent suffers 1Q decline
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Google’s corporate parent has posted its slowest quarterly revenue growth since 2020, the latest sign that the huge gains enjoyed by technology companies during the pandemic are fading into the rear-view mirror. For most companies, the numbers announced, Tuesday, would be a cause for celebration. But tech companies are sized up differently, with investors typically measuring them by how much growth they deliver each quarter compared to the previous year. And Google’s parent, Alphabet, reported its revenue during the January-March period rose 23%, from last year, its weakest, since 2020, while profit dropped 8%. Alphabet’s already slumping stock shed another 4%.
Central African Republic authorizes crypto
BANGUI, Central African Republic — Central African Republic has legally recognized the use of cryptocurrency after the president approved a law adopted by deputies, last week, that has also made bitcoin an official currency alongside the West African CFA franc in the African nation. President Faustin Archange Touadera validated the law, Wednesday, saying that the exchange rate between cryptocurrencies and the FCFA is freely determined by the market.
