First Republic Bank stock plunges
NEW YORK — First Republic Bank’s stock plunged Tuesday after it said depositors withdrew more than $100 billion during last month’s crisis, with fears swirling that it could be the third bank to fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. The San Francisco bank said late Monday that it was only able to stanch the bleeding after a group of large banks stepped in to save it by depositing $30 billion in uninsured deposits. But investors remained deeply skeptical on what path forward exists for First Republic either as an independent firm or as an acquisition target. The bank likely will have lower profits for years, and if the bank is bought, any purchase would come with an immediate loss to any buyer.
Driver in fatal Uber autonomous crash set for trial
PHOENIX — An Uber driver involved in the first death connected to a fully autonomous vehicle faces a June trial. The trial date was set Tuesday. Rafaela Vasquez was previously scheduled to be tried next month in the 2018 crash that killed Elaine Herzberg in Tempe, Ariz. Vasquez has pleaded not guilty to a charge of negligent homicide. She told police Herzberg “came out of nowhere” and that she didn’t see her prior to the collision.
