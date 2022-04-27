Brainard wins Senate confirmation to Fed
WASHINGTON — The Senate confirmed the nomination of Lael Brainard to a four-year term as vice chair of the Federal Reserve, elevating her to the Fed’s No. 2 post in the midst of the central bank’s toughest fight against inflation in four decades. Her confirmation came in a 52-43 vote in the Senate. President Joe Biden had nominated Brainard, in November. Brainard, 60, has been a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, since 2014, and her rise to a leading policymaking role follows an extensive career as an economic official during previous Democratic administrations.
Russia’s war heats up cooking oil prices in global squeeze
ISTANBUL — Cooking oil prices have been rising worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and Russia’s war in Ukraine has sent those costs spiraling. It’s the latest fallout to the global food supply from the war, with Ukraine and Russia the world’s top exporters of sunflower oil. And it’s another rising cost pinching households and businesses as inflation soars. People in some countries are facing limits on how much vegetable oil they can buy at supermarkets and costs that show no sign of slowing.
