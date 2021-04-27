Fed to stick with near-zero rates
WASHINGTON — Hiring is accelerating as Americans increasingly venture out to shop, eat at restaurants, and travel, and inflation is even picking up after lying dormant for years. Yet this week, the Federal Reserve is all but sure to reiterate its commitment to ultra-low interest rates. At a news conference after the Fed’s latest policy meeting ends, Chair Jerome Powell will likely underscore his view that the economy is far from fully recovered and needs the central bank’s continued support in the form of low borrowing costs.
Stocks reach more records
NEW YORK — Modest gains for stocks nudged the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to more record highs on Wall Street as investors brace for a deluge of earnings reports from big US companies. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Monday, while the Nasdaq added 0.9%. The Dow Jones industrials ended slightly lower. Of the 500 members of the S&P 500 index, 181 will report their results this week.
