Microsoft reports boost in profits
REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft on Tuesday reported a 9% increase in profit for the January-March quarter, as growth in cloud computing sales helped bolster its plans to expand its use of artificial intelligence. The company reported quarterly profit of $18.3 billion, or $2.45 per share, beating Wall Street expectations for earnings of $2.24 a share. The software maker posted revenue of $52.9 billion in the period, its third fiscal quarter, up 7% from the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Microsoft to post revenue of $51.02 billion for the quarter.
GM boosts outlook as US sales fuel strong first quarter
DETROIT — Strong US sales helped General Motors increase its first-quarter net profit 19% over a year ago, leading the company to raise its full-year earnings guidance on expectations that people will keep buying new vehicles. The Detroit automaker said Tuesday that it made
$2.37 billion from January through March, up from $1.99 billion a year ago. Excluding a $900 million charge for severance packages that went to about 3,000 white-collar workers who took buyouts during the quarter, GM made $2.21 per share. That soundly beat analysts’ estimates of $1.72 a share.
