German ex-Chancellor Schroeder urged to leave Scholz party
BERLIN — The co-leader of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party says former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder should leave the party. Schroeder’s ties to the Russian energy industry have left him increasingly isolated at home. One of two co-leaders of Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats said in a radio interview, Monday, that “Gerhard Schroeder has been acting for many years now only as a businessman.” Saskia Esken also said that Schroeder “earns his money with work for Russian state companies.” Esken replied when asked whether Schroeder should leave the party that “He should.”
Rich trio back on Earth after charter trip to space station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Three rich businessmen are back on Earth with their astronaut escort after a pricey trip to the International Space Station. SpaceX flew them back, Monday, wrapping up a 17-day chartered flight that marked the first time NASA opened its space hatches to tourists. The trip cost the trio $55 million apiece.
