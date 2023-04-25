Unions: Rails should forgo buybacks
OMAHA, Neb. — Rail unions want railroads to take some of the billions they’re using every year to buy back their stock and use it to improve safety in the wake of several high-profile derailments and hire more workers.
The 12 unions said Friday that collectively the six biggest freight railroads spent over $165 billion on buybacks — well above the $119 billion they spent on upgrading and maintaining their track and equipment between 2015 and last year. At the same time, their safety record worsened as they overhauled their operations to cut costs and eliminated nearly one-third of all rail jobs.
Product leaves French producers frothing
BRUSSELS — Belgian customs have destroyed more than 2,000 cans of Miller High Life, advertised as the “Champagne of Beers,” at the request of houses and growers of the bubbly beverage. The Comité Champagne — the body protecting the Champagne designation — asked for the destruction of a shipment of 2,352 cans on the grounds that the term infringes the protected designation of origin “Champagne.” The consignment was intercepted in the Belgian port of Antwerp in early February.
