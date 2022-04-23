Stocks stumble 2.8% as worries about interest rates worsen
NEW YORK — Stocks slumped on Wall Street, Friday, leaving the S&P 500 with its biggest one-day loss in almost seven weeks, as worries deepen about a surge in interest rates and the US central bank’s efforts to fight inflation. The S&P 500 sank 2.8% and marked its third losing week in a row. Several disappointing profit reports from companies also shook what’s been the market’s main pillar of support. A day earlier the chair of the Federal Reserve indicated that the Fed is likely to move aggressively to contain inflation with bigger interest rate increases, starting with its next policy meeting in two weeks.
FirstEnergy settles ratepayer lawsuits for $37.5M
COLUMBUS, Ohio — FirstEnergy Corp. has settled four ratepayer lawsuits filed after the utility giant became ensnared in a $60 million bribery scheme to win a $1 billion legislative bailout for two Ohio nuclear plants operated by a company subsidiary when the bill passed, in 2019.
FirstEnergy CEO Steven Strah announced the settlements reached, last week, totaling $37.5 million during an earnings call Friday, cleveland.com reported.
One of the lawsuits was filed in Cuyahoga County and the other three in federal court in Columbus. It’s not clear who gets the money. Settlement documents have not yet been filed in either court.
Akron-based FirstEnergy admitted, last year, in a deferred prosecution agreement with the US Department of Justice that it funded a dark money group to help elect supporters of then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, win passage of the bailout and prevent an anti-bailout referendum from reaching the ballot.
The prosecution agreement called for FirstEnergy to pay a $230 million fine.
Portland considers $200M+ condo, and shops development
PORTLAND, Maine — The city of Portland is considering a $200-300 million redevelopment project to build new condos, hotels and shops downtown on Congress Street.
Three hundred condominiums, a 150-room hotel, shops and parking would be built east of City Hall if the project is approved. The development would be named Herald Square, paying homage to the former site of the Portland Press Herald’s printing plant, The Portland Press Herald reported, Thursday.
The first stage of construction could begin next year if the project is approved by the Portland Planning Board, according to Joe Dasco, operating partner of the project for Reger Dasco Properties of Portland.
