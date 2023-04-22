Amazon seeks incentive funds from HQ2 project
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Amazon is asking Virginia for nearly $153 million in state incentive payments. It would be the first tranche of funds to be paid out since the tech giant agreed in 2018 to build a headquarters complex in the state. The application comes even as Amazon has paused work on what will be the centerpiece of its corporate campus — a development project that will feature a 350-foot, helix-shaped tower. The grant application was released Wednesday by Virginia economic development officials. The request for $152.7 million is in line with the incentive deal Virginia used to lure Amazon.
Belgian foundation to exhibit auctioned T. rex in Antwerp
BERLIN — A Swiss auction house that sold a composite Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton for over $5 million this week says the new owner, a Belgian art foundation, will exhibit the fearsome dinosaur at a new cultural center in Antwerp. The skeleton is made up of nearly 300 bones dug up from three sites in the United States. The Koller auction house in Zurich identified the new owner as The Phoebus Foundation. The non-profit foundation plans to put the skeleton, nicknamed Trinity, on show at the Boerentoren tower in Antwerp.
