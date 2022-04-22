Powell reinforces expectations of sharp rate hike next month
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair Jerome Powell said, signaling that sharp interest rate increases are likely in the coming months, beginning at the Fed’s next policy meeting, in May. In a panel discussion held by the International Monetary Fund during its spring meetings, Powell also suggested that “there’s something in the idea of front-loading” aggressive rate hikes as the Fed grapples with inflation that has reached a four-decade high. “So that does point in the direction of (a half-point increase) being on the table” for the Fed’s next policy meeting, May 3-4, Powell said.
Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter
NEW YORK — Elon Musk says he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, and he’s trying to negotiate an agreement with the company. The Tesla CEO says in documents filed, Thursday, with US securities regulators that he’s exploring what’s known as a tender offer to buy all of the social media platform’s common stock for $54.20 per share in cash. But Musk hasn’t decided yet whether to do that.
