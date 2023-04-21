WH analysis of GOP deficit plan: Job losses, poorer kids
WASHINGTON — The White House has gone through House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s plan to trim the deficit and its conclusion is that “the math is simple, but unforgiving.” It estimates a deep 22% cut to non-defense spending that would leave children poorer, veterans sicker, families hungrier and housing more expensive. White House budget director Shalanda Young says in a draft analysis obtained by The Associated Press that “there is no escaping the pain to working families and our economic future.” President Joe Biden and GOP lawmakers are engaged in a tense showdown over federal finances. McCarthy has insisted on spending cuts as a condition for raising the government’s legal borrowing authority.
Trade envoy Tai: US not seeking to ‘decouple’ from China
TOKYO — US Trade Representative Katherine Tai says Washington is not seeking to decouple the American economy from China’s and that US trade sanctions against Beijing are “narrowly targeted.”
Tai told reporters in Tokyo that the US government is carrying out regular trade work with China, though she has no immediate plan to visit Beijing.
