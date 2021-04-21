Dogecoin has its day; cryptocurrency is latest‘meme’ craze
NEW YORK — Dogecoin has had its day. After fans of the cryptocurrency touted April 20, long an unofficial holiday for marijuana devotees, as “Doge Day,” Dogecoin failed to come close to the $1 target that supporters hoped to reach. That would have been an astonishing ascent from the roughly half of a cent that a Dogecoin was fetching at the start of the year. Dogecoin traded around 33 cents Tuesday afternoon. Supporters are trying to help Dogecoin shed its image as a joke cryptocurrency. But critics say people buying Dogecoin now are likely setting themselves up for pain.
Stocks close lower on Wall Street
NEW YORK — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, led by drops in technology companies and banks. The S&P 500 gave back 0.7%, pulling the index further below the record high it set on Friday. Small-company stocks, which have been beating the rest of the market in recent months, fell more than other sectors. Investors are focusing on company earnings reports that are steadily coming out this week. On average, analysts expect profits across the S&P 500 to be up 24% from a year earlier, according to FactSet. Kansas City Southern rose after another Canadian railway company made an offer for the railroad.
Netflix’s subscriber growth, stock zapped
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Netflix’s rapid subscriber growth is slowing far faster than anticipated as people who have been cooped at home during the pandemic are able to get out and do other things again. The video streaming service added 4 million more worldwide subscribers from January through March, its smallest gain during that three-month period in four years. The performance announced Tuesday was about 2 million fewer subscribers than both management and analysts had predicted Netflix would add during the first quarter. It marked a huge comedown from the same time last year when Netflix added nearly 16 million subscribers amid pandemic-driven lockdowns that created a captive audience for the video service.
