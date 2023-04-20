Fox, Dominion reach $787M settlement over election claims
WILMINGTON, Del. — Fox and Dominion Voting Systems have reached a $787 million settlement in the voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit. The agreement averts a trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by promoting lies about the 2020 presidential election.
Dominion lawyer Justin Nelson said the deal shows that truth matters and lies have consequences. Dominion had asked for $1.6 billion in arguing that Fox had damaged its reputation by helping peddle phony conspiracy theories about its equipment switching votes from former President Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.
Netflix to bring down the curtain on its DVD-by-mail service
SAN FRANCISCO — Netflix is poised to shut down the DVD-by-mail rental service that set the stage for its trailblazing video streaming service.
The move will end an era that began a quarter century ago when delivering discs through the mail was considered a revolutionary concept. The DVD service still delivers films and TV shows in the red-and-white envelopes that once served as Netflix’s emblem.
