Netflix shares drop 26% after it loses 200K subscribers
SAN FRANCISCO — Netflix suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, causing its shares to plunge 26% in extended trading amid concerns that the pioneering streaming service may have already seen its best days. The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to a quarterly report released, Tuesday. It’s the first time that Netflix’s subscribers have fallen since the streaming service became available throughout most of the world outside of China six years ago. Worse, Netflix is now projecting a loss of another 2 million subscribers during the April-June period.
Tech stocks rally after an early loss
NEW YORK — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, Tuesday, as technology stocks rallied following a weak start. The S&P 500 rose 1.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq shook off an early loss and added 2.2%. Health care giant Johnson & Johnson rose 3.1% after reporting better-than-expected results and raising its dividend. Energy companies fell along with prices for crude oil and natural gas. Banks rose as Treasury yields continued to climb, which allows banks to charge higher interest rates on loans.
