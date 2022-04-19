Shareholders await Musk’s next move in Twitter takeover bid
DETROIT — Twitter has dropped a major roadblock in front of Elon Musk’s effort to take over the company, leaving investors to wonder about the mercurial Tesla CEO’s next move. Twitter has adopted a “poison pill” defense that makes it difficult for Musk or any other investor to buy Twitter without the Board of directors’ approval. Musk, who currently owns about 9% of the company, last week disclosed an offer of about $43 billion, or $54.20 per share. Twitter’s next likely move is to formally reject Musk’s offer, or it could start negotiations. Musk has a number of options which also include talks with the board, sweetening his offer, or even triggering the poison pill, which could destroy the company.
Bank of America Q1 profits fall 12%
NEW YORK — Bank of America posted a 12% decline in first-quarter profits from a year earlier, a decline that was much less than the ones its rivals had reported the previous week. The nation’s second-largest bank was helped by higher net interest income and modest exposure to Russian assets. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank said it earned of $7.1 billion, or 80 cents a share, compared with $8.05 billion, or 86 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.
