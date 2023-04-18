US ready to lend Poland funds for energy plan
WARSAW, Poland — A project to develop some
20 small nuclear power reactors in Poland is moving forward as Polish energy giant Orlen and two US government financial institutions signed an agreement.
Poland, which has traditionally relied heavily on its own coal and Russian energy imports, is seeking a shift toward energy that’s renewable or doesn’t use climate-changing fossil fuels. In a ceremony Monday, the US Export-Import Bank and the International Development Finance Corporation signed letters of interest to lend billions to the Orlen Synthos Green Energy project. Orlen CEO Daniel Obajtek told The Associated Press that only nuclear power can guarantee energy security and keep the lights on when the wind isn’t blowing or sun isn’t shining.
Tribal colleges tap energy grants
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The US Department of Energy hopes to use nearly $15 million in federal grants to boost clean energy development at tribal colleges and universities around the country.
It marks the latest investment as part of a broader initiative aimed at creating more reliable and sustainable electricity generation for Native American communities that have long been without basic services.
