Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, earned $610,702 during their first year in the White House and paid $150,439 in federal income taxes. That’s a tax rate of 24.6% for 2021, well over the federal income average rate of around 14%. Those totals, released, on Friday, tax day, were similar to the Bidens’ 2020 returns, when they reported earning $607,336. They reported 25.9% of their income going to federal taxes then. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also released their 2021 tax filings, which showed them earning $1,655,563, in 2021, and paying $523,371 — a federal income tax rate of 31.6%.
Asian shares fall, trading muted with holidays
TOKYO — Asian shares have fallen in muted trading as most world markets were closed for Good Friday and other holidays. Energy trading was also closed for the day. Shutdowns in major Chinese cities due to Coronavirus outbreaks and the war in Ukraine were weighing on sentiment. After markets closed, China’s central bank freed up extra money for lending by lowering the amount of reserves commercial banks are required to hold.
