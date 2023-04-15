Haven’t filed taxes yet? Don’t panic. Here’s what to know
NEW YORK — The deadline to file your taxes is fast approaching. Whether you do them by yourself, go to a tax clinic or hire a professional, navigating the tax system can be complicated. Experts recommend that you ask as many questions as you need during the process. The deadline is Tuesday. Filing for an extension isn’t ideal, but if you need one you can get it and then you’ll have until October to file your taxes. Experts recommend pulling together all of the documents you need and then giving yourself a chunk of time to sit down and get it done.
Amazon’s Jassy: AI will be a ‘big deal’ for company
NEW YORK — Amazon CEO Andy Jassy signaled confidence the company will get costs under control in his annual letter to shareholders. The company has spent the past few months cutting unprofitable parts of its business, shuttering stores and slashing 29,000 jobs in an effort to reduce costs. Jassy described 2022 as “one of the harder macroeconomic years in recent memory” but noted he strongly believes its best days are ahead. He said The Amazon will continue to invest in specialized chips most used for machine learning, its advertising business and generative AI tools.
