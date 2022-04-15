Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
NEW YORK — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter outright, saying the social media platform “needs to be transformed” from his perspective as a self-identified “free speech absolutist.” Musk is currently Twitter’s biggest individual shareholder. The company says in a regulatory filing that he has proposed buying the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own at $54.20 per share. It’s an offer worth more than $43 billion. Twitter said it will decide whether accepting Musk’s offer is in the best interests of shareholders.
US jobless claims rise but remain near a half-century low
WASHINGTON — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits ticked up, last week, but remained at a historically low level, reflecting a robust US labor market with near record-high job openings and few layoffs. Jobless claims rose by 18,000 to 185,000, the Labor Department said, after nearly touching the lowest level since 1968 in the previous week. The four-week average of claims, which levels out week-to-week ups and downs, edged up from 170,000 to 172,000.
